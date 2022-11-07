Algeria has filed a formal application to join the BRICS

CAIRO, November 7 – RIA Novosti. Algeria has applied to join the BRICS, Leyla Zarouki, special envoy of the country’s Foreign Ministry for international partnership, said, her words are quoted by Al-Shuruk.

“Algeria has submitted an official application to join the BRICS group,” the diplomat said.

In August, President Abdelmajid Tebbun announced the readiness of the republic to join the BRICS. He noted that Algeria has almost all the conditions for this.

Later, Russian Ambassador to the country Valeryan Shuvaev indicated that Moscow had no objection to Algeria joining the organization.

As Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov clarified in September, a dozen and a half countries expressed interest in joining the BRICS in one form or another. He noted that the leaders of the member states in the summer instructed to develop a procedure for accepting new members. At the same time, Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow welcomes the prospect of bloc expansion, but one should not expect quick decisions.

At the end of June, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that Tehran had applied for membership in the BRICS, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez spoke about his intention to join the bloc. The head of the Department of International Economic Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Li Kexin, said that there are several countries that are “knocking on the doors” of the association: Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Argentina.

President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa also spoke about the intention of Riyadh to join the BRICS after a visit to the Middle East kingdom. This initiative was supported in Moscow and Beijing.

Now the BRICS economic bloc includes Russia, China, Brazil , India and South Africa.