North Korea rejects maneuvers in the South and announces response | News

North Korea announced on Monday that it would respond, it said, firmly to the maneuvers of the United States and South Korea, while calling such military games intolerable and inexcusable.

North Korea had already advanced its response to the military maneuvers last week with the launch of thirty missiles and assured that if they continue with this type of action, its army will respond in a “more rigorous and merciless” manner.

The North Korean General Staff described these aerial maneuvers by South Korea and the US, called Vigilant Storm, as “open provocation aimed at deliberately increasing tension in the region.”

Pyongyang recalled the launch a week ago of four tactical ballistic missiles loaded with dispersal warheads and anti-bunker warheads to an uninhabited island in the Yellow Sea and then 23 surface-to-air missiles to test the destruction of “air targets at different altitudes and distances”.

The tensions of the past week had episodes in which South Korea was the protagonist of the launch of precision bombs towards the coast of the neighboring country.

The tension on the peninsula has increased due to the maneuvers of Pyongyang and Washington and the exchange of fire in recent weeks.

This week, for its part, the Taegeuk maneuvers take place, a command post exercise that does not include deployments on the ground, which started this Monday and will be held until next Friday, as confirmed in a press conference by the General Staff South Korean Joint (JCS).

In the context itself, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised on Sunday to strengthen his country’s naval and military capacity, and warned of the “threat” posed by “emerging actors that disobey the rules.”





