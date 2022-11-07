Indonesia says Russia has prepared for G20 delegation’s arrival

MOSCOW, November 7 – RIA Novosti. Faik Fahmi, spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of State Enterprises, said that Russia had made large-scale preparations for the arrival of its delegation, including high-ranking officials, to the G20 summit in Bali, ANTARA reported.

Fahmy is the head of the ministry’s department that will escort G20 summit attendees as they arrive at Indonesian airports. On Monday, he said that an advanced group of participants from Russia was heading to Bali and had already prepared everything for their arrival.

“They definitely prepared for the arrival, including in terms of coordinating the arrival of VIPs,” Fahmy said at a briefing at the Indonesian Ministry of State Enterprises.

According to him, the Russian delegation requested space at the airport for at least 10 aircraft.

“In all types of logistics, they prepared and coordinated,” a spokesman for the ministry said.

He could not confirm whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the summit.

“We don’t know if President Putin will take part, but it is clear that the Russians have prepared to welcome him,” Fahmy said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in turn, in an interview with the Financial Times said that the presence of the Russian delegation at the G20 is still welcome. Indonesia hopes to promote international dialogue to counter the “very worrying” rise in international tensions, he said.

According to the newspaper, Widodo also expressed some disappointment that geopolitical tensions could “overshadow” the summit.

“The G20 should not be a political forum. It should be about the economy and development,” the Indonesian president stressed.

Earlier it was reported that the Indonesian Foreign Ministry so far confirms the participation in the summit of only 17 heads of state. In Jakarta, they did not name the countries that did not give an answer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 31 that he had not yet decided to participate in the G20 summit. Press Secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the decision on the participation of the President of Russia in the G20 summit will be known before the end of the week.