Climate goals should not be more important than energy security, Duda said

WARSAW, November 7 – RIA Novosti. Climate goals should not be more important than energy security, said Polish President Andrzej Duda during the UN climate summit, which is taking place in Egypt.

“We are faced with a gigantic increase in energy prices and this is one of the important topics that we are talking about today at the climate conference. In a sense, we can say that two concepts have collided with each other,” said Duda, whose speech was broadcast by Polish television .

“Energy change has an extraordinarily positive aspect for the development of countries that generate research and development. But today we must clearly tell ourselves that the most important issue, next to the important aspect that is the achievement of climate protection goals, is also energy security, especially in countries where there are four seasons in which there is a winter period, a period when it is cold, when people have to heat apartments and the costs associated with energy security should be higher.And today this is a huge problem in a number of countries, including European ones, including Poland “, – said the Polish president.

According to him, Poles are more interested in heating and electricity than climate goals. “In my country, if you look at the society, I am convinced that I will be asked a lot more questions about how to deal with rising energy prices, how to deal with rising heating prices this year, how to handle electricity bills, I succeeded whether we can achieve climate goals this year,” Duda said.