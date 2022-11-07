Poland will freeze payments to Ukrainian refugees returning home

WARSAW, November 7 – RIA Novosti. Poland will freeze the payment of material assistance to Ukrainian refugees returning to their homeland, Pavel Shefernaker, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration, Commissioner of the Government of the Republic for Refugees, said on the air of the RMF FM radio station.

According to the latest data from the border guards of Poland, since the end of February, about 7.5 million residents of Ukraine have arrived on the territory of the republic. Shefernaker explained that his department had prepared amendments to the law, which at one time allowed Ukrainians to stay in Poland and receive material assistance. In particular, refugees receive 500 zlotys (more than $100) for each minor family member.

“The changes are being introduced in order to solve certain problems that have appeared in recent months. Firstly, we noticed, at a small level, but, nevertheless, a problem related to the payment of material assistance. There is a part of people who travel very often between Poland and Ukraine, and we want there to be no doubt whether someone lives or does not live in Poland.In this regard, the law will introduce a decision that will allow every time someone crosses the Polish-Ukrainian border, material the aid that is paid in Poland should be frozen so that we can find out why these people cross the border so often,” Schefernaker said.

He explained that after returning from Ukraine, refugees will be able to continue to receive assistance, only after an appropriate clarification of the circumstances.

“At the moment of crossing the border, the accrual of aid will be frozen. In case of return to Poland, it will be clarified whether this person remains in Poland,” the deputy minister specified.

He added that the Polish authorities are taking such measures “so that those people who live in Poland, work, and whose children study here receive assistance, so that we have one hundred percent confidence that the aid goes where it should go.”