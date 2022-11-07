Iran arrests 26 terrorists of the attack against Shah Cheraq | News

Report This Content

Iranian authorities announced on Monday that 26 terrorists linked to the attack carried out last October against the Shah Cheraq mausoleum in which 15 people died were arrested.

Venezuela stands in solidarity with Iran in the face of terrorist attack

The Iranian Ministry of Information and National Security reported that “the set of surveillance, investigative and operational measures adopted so far has contributed to the identification and arrest of all those who directed, participated in and supported the terrorist attack.”

According to the statement, “the main element that led the operations inside the country was a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan who traveled from Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku and entered the country through Imam Khomeini Airport.”

He then contacted the operational headquarters of ISIS-K in Afghanistan and informed them of his presence in Tehran.

The driver who took part in the terrorist attack in Shiraz, was an Afghan national named Mohammed Ramez Rashidi, with the nickname “Abu Basir”,

At the same time, the agency specified that an Afghan identified as Mohammed Ramez Rashidi, alias Abu Basir, supported the attack carried out with an AKM assault rifle by a citizen of Tajikistan, Sobhan Komrouni, alias Abu Aisha.

In this sense, Persian intelligence revealed that the arrests were carried out in the provinces of Fars, Tehran, Alborz, Kerman, Qom and Khorasan Razaví, as well as on the land borders to the east of the country.

Ministry of Intelligence: Azerbaijan and ISIS-K directly involved in coordination of Shiraz attack

Full statements:

The person responsible for directing and coordinating the operation inside Iran was a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

Similarly, the Iranian ministry pointed out that at the time of the arrests, some of the terrorists were preparing other attacks, one of them against Zahedan.

On October 26, three terrorists shot at religious in the Shah Cheragh mosque in Shiraz, leaving 15 dead and around 45 injured.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



