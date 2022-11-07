World

Ukrainian refugees working in Poland will be forced to pay for housing

WARSAW, November 7 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian refugees who live and work in Poland will be obliged to pay for their housing, Pavel Shefernaker, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration, Commissioner of the Government of the Polish Republic for Refugees, said on the air of the RMF FM radio station.
According to the latest data from the Polish Border Guard, since the beginning of the Russian special operation, about 7.5 million Ukrainians have arrived on the territory of the republic. Schaefernaker explained that his department had prepared amendments to the law, which at one time allowed Ukrainians to stay in Poland and provided free housing.
“We still have 85,000 people who live in places of common residence. These places are paid by the state. This has been going on for several months. We want to introduce a mechanism that will allow people who have already adapted in Poland to simply participate in paying for these places “Schefernaker said.
He clarified that it is planned to attract working Ukrainians to pay for their housing. “Those who recently arrived in Poland did not adapt here, the elderly or those who bring up many children, or pregnant women or the disabled, of course, they do not adapt right away, and we want to help them and will help. But there are people who are completely We are happy with this, we are glad that they have adapted, that they have a job, that they have begun to live normally, and in this regard, we also want them to take part in paying for their living,” the deputy minister explained.
He added that for the first three months, Ukrainians will pay 50% of the cost of their living, and then in full.
“Specialists involved in migration say that this will help people to adapt in Poland even better,” Schefernaker concluded.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
