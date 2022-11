Ukrainian refugees working in Poland will be forced to pay for housing

He clarified that it is planned to attract working Ukrainians to pay for their housing. “Those who recently arrived in Poland did not adapt here, the elderly or those who bring up many children, or pregnant women or the disabled, of course, they do not adapt right away, and we want to help them and will help. But there are people who are completely We are happy with this, we are glad that they have adapted, that they have a job, that they have begun to live normally, and in this regard, we also want them to take part in paying for their living,” the deputy minister explained.