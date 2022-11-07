Kaczynski blamed women in Poland for the decline in the birth rate due to alcohol

MOSCOW, November 7 – RIA Novosti. Poland is facing a demographic crisis due to the addiction of the country’s residents to alcoholic beverages, said the head of the Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczynski, quoted by the newspaper Wiadomości.

“If all young girls and women drink as much as their peers, there will be no more children,” the politician said on Saturday during a conference that discussed family support programs.

According to Kaczynski, it takes about 20 years for a man to abuse alcohol to become an alcoholic. In women, the addiction will develop in two years, the politician claims.

He also added that he is not a supporter of early motherhood. In his opinion, a woman must “ripen” to become a good mother.

“And at the age of 25 they pour by the collar,” the chairman of the party noted with a smirk.

Many Poles condemned Kaczynski for such a loud and groundless statement.

“Yes, there will be fewer children. But due to the fact that salaries are decreasing, women are simply afraid of getting pregnant ,” said Adrian Zandberg of the Lewica Razem party.

“You can breathe easy – our country is in good hands,” former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk sneered.

“How can it be that a grandfather, who has no idea about fatherhood and family, tells the Poles when they should give birth, and the noisy crowd tries to calm him down?” – Przemysław Slovik from the Zieloni party was indignant.

“Maybe someone will tell the chairman that Poles don’t want to give birth only in Poland? In the UK, they break all records. Abortion is legal there,” said Katarzyna Kotula, a member of the Lewica party.

According to a survey by the sociological center Ipsos, more than 50 percent of Poles over 40 consider pregnancy a big risk. The main reason is the laws against abortion.

The publication cites data from another sociological center Garden of Words, according to which every second resident of the country does not want to give birth in Poland.

Abortions have been banned in the republic since 1993. The only exceptions were cases where the pregnancy poses a threat to the life or health of the woman, when there is a high probability of a severe and irreversible developmental disorder of the fetus or an incurable life-threatening disease, and when the pregnancy resulted from a prohibited act, such as rape.

In 2020, the Polish Constitutional Court ruled that abortions due to fetal developmental disorders do not comply with the Polish constitution. Thus, in Poland there are only two reasons why an abortion can be performed: the danger to the woman’s life as a result of the continuation of the pregnancy and the pregnancy as a result of rape.

After that, numerous protests began in Warsaw and other regions of the country, which have not stopped to this day.