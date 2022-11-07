World
Turkey bus crash kills 7
ANKARA, November 7 – RIA Novosti. Seven people died and 11 were injured in a bus accident in Agra, Turkey, Anadolu news agency reported.
“In the district center of Tutak, an accident occurred involving a passenger bus en route from Van to Ağrı and two trucks, one of which was loaded with beets. After receiving notification, numerous brigades of doctors, firefighters and gendarmerie were sent to the scene. Fire in the bus caught fire resulting from the collision, was extinguished by fire brigades after much effort,” the agency said.
It is reported that as a result of the accident, seven people died and 11 people were injured, the condition of two of the injured is serious.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
