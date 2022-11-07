China urged to respect their own ways of development of states

“In the face of ideological confrontation, China stands up for respect for the development paths that each country has independently chosen and which are based on respect for human rights and democracy. China opposes arbitrary interference in the internal affairs of other states. In the face of the clash of different cultures and the use of force politics, China calls promote common values ​​for all mankind, respect the diversity of cultures, overcome the alienation between cultures through exchanges, learn from each other, overcome the clash of cultures,” said Wang Yi, quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.