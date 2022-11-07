Javan: Biden’s hopes will be dashed against the pro-Russian front in Latin America

MOSCOW, November 7 – RIA Novosti. The election of Luis Inácio Lula da Silva as President of The election of Luis Inácio Lula da Silva as President of Brazil led to the formation in Latin America of a front of states that support Russia and China and oppose US hegemony, writes Javan.

The victory of the left-wing politician da Silva over the “Brazilian Trump” Bolsonaro caused enthusiasm around the world , especially in South America. The visit of the Argentine leader Alberto Angel Fernandez immediately after the announcement of the election results can be considered a welcome from all left-wing politicians in Latin America, the article notes.

“It should be recalled that in the conditions of Latin America, the concept of” left “in politics means, first of all, one who opposes the hegemony of the United States,” the newspaper writes.

In addition to influencing politics in South and North America, da Silva’s victory is important in the confrontation between the West and the East, and Brazil ‘s cooperation with the United States will not affect the policy towards Russia and China in any way, the article emphasizes. Moreover, the newly elected president will support the BRICS and continue to criticize the West for its unconditional support for Ukraine.

“Biden can hardly consider da Silva an ally in confronting Russia and China if he intends to follow the old course of confrontation with the two great powers,” the material says.

Javan believes that the US should now prepare for more serious criticism not only from da Silva, but also from other Latin American leaders.

“With a high degree of probability, one can expect that now in Latin America the leaders of the left <…> a united front of the most important states of the region will be formed, which will have a noticeable impact on international relations,” the publication concluded.

In Brazil , the second round of presidential elections took place on October 30, in which Lula da Silva defeated incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro by a narrow margin. Lula’s third term at the head of the country’s executive branch will begin on January 1.

