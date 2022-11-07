Nearly 200 children killed by syrups in Indonesia | News

Report This Content

Indonesian health authorities reported Monday that the number of children who have died from the effects of consuming syrups with industrial toxic substances such as ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol rises to 195.

The spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Mohammad Syahril, reported that 320 cases of infants with kidney problems were detected while 27 of them are still in hospital receiving dialysis and hemodialysis.

From this, the Asian nation has imported antidotes for AKI, most from Singapore and Australia, with which positive results have been shown in patients who are mostly under five years of age.

For its part, the national food and drug agency revealed a list of the five syrups with the possibility of presenting toxic substances, for which the medical products were ordered to be withdrawn from the market.

Based on this, the authorities decided to suspend the licenses of the pharmaceutical companies, PT Yarindo Farmatama and PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries for allegedly manufacturing drugs with toxic substances.

Last October, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert after the death of 60 children in Gambia for similar reasons, which prompted the start of investigations in Indonesia.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



