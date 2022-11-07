World

Musk urged independent voters to vote Republican

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, November 7 – RIA Novosti. Entrepreneur Elon Musk advised non-party-affiliated Americans to vote Republican in Tuesday’s congressional elections to balance out a Democratic administration.
“To independent minded voters: power sharing limits the worst of the extremes of both parties. Therefore, I recommend voting for the Republican Congress, given that the president is a Democrat,” Musk wrote on his recently acquired Twitter.
Americans elect the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate on Tuesday. Now the Congress is completely controlled by the Democrats – the same party of President Joe Biden.
08:00

Hunting season for the “lame duck”: after the election, Biden faces impeachment



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Turkey bus crash kills 7

6 mins ago

China urged to respect their own ways of development of states

24 mins ago

Javan: Biden’s hopes will be dashed against the pro-Russian front in Latin America

42 mins ago

Nearly 200 children killed by syrups in Indonesia | News

43 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.