Musk urged independent voters to vote Republican
WASHINGTON, November 7 – RIA Novosti. Entrepreneur Elon Musk advised non-party-affiliated Americans to vote Republican in Tuesday’s congressional elections to balance out a Democratic administration.
“To independent minded voters: power sharing limits the worst of the extremes of both parties. Therefore, I recommend voting for the Republican Congress, given that the president is a Democrat,” Musk wrote on his recently acquired Twitter.
Americans elect the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate on Tuesday. Now the Congress is completely controlled by the Democrats – the same party of President Joe Biden.
