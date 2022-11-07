American businessman Buffett will help purchase generators for Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 7 – RIA Novosti. American businessman and philanthropist Howard Buffett at a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky announced his readiness to help in the purchase of electrical equipment and generators for Ukraine, Zelensky’s office said.

According to the office, the meeting between Zelensky and Buffett took place on Monday.

“The American businessman confirmed his readiness to act as a donor for the purchase of electrical equipment and generators to provide energy to critical facilities: pumping stations, hospitals and mobile heating points – in order to overcome the energy crisis,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.