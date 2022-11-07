The Embassy in Poland learned about the discovery of the remains of the Red Army from the media

WARSAW, November 7 – RIA Novosti. The Polish authorities did not inform the Russian embassy about the discovery of the remains of more than a hundred Red Army soldiers during the construction of a viaduct near Warsaw, RIA Novosti was told in the diplomatic mission.

Earlier it was reported that the remains of at least 114 Soviet soldiers were found at the construction site of the viaduct in Velishevo.

“The embassy learned about this from the media. The Polish authorities did not notify us,” the embassy said, noting that the diplomatic mission intends to request additional information from the Polish authorities.

Currently, construction work at the site of the discovery of the remains has been suspended and the exhumation of the remains is nearing completion. In total, the remains of 114 Soviet soldiers from 11 graves were exhumed.

© Photo : Rzecznik Prasowy IPNIn Poland, during the construction of a viaduct, a mass grave of Soviet soldiers was found © Photo : Rzecznik Prasowy IPN In Poland, during the construction of a viaduct, a mass grave of Soviet soldiers was found

The Polish authorities intend to place the remains in coffins after exhumation, and then, probably, to bury them in the cemetery in Białobrzegi, where the cemetery of Soviet soldiers is located.

During the liberation of Poland from Nazism in 1944-1945, the Red Army lost more than 600 thousand people dead. The Soviet military provided enormous assistance in the post-war reconstruction of Poland. In Warsaw alone, tens of thousands of mines were cleared, bridges and roads were restored. Food, coal, kerosene were donated to the population. At the same time, the Soviet military did not interfere in the internal way of life of the Poles.