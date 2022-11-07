US chemical plant on fire

WASHINGTON, November 7 – RIA Novosti. A series of explosions and a massive fire at a chemical plant in the U.S. state of Georgia forced authorities to evacuate the plant and surrounding communities, Glynn County Council said.

The fire, according to him, was localized, but rescue services are concerned about a possible change in wind direction.

“The plant has been evacuated. Within a radius of three miles, residents have been ordered to take shelter on the spot. A one-mile zone is subject to evacuation,” the report said.

Three settlements were evacuated.

One of the firefighters was lightly injured in the fight against the fire. Authorities said they were waiting for the localized fire to naturally burn out.