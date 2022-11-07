US holds mid-term elections this Tuesday | News

Report This Content

In the mid-term elections on Tuesday, the United States renews the 435 congressmen of the House of Representatives and a third of the senators and local polls point to a victory for the candidates of the Republican Party.

More than 30 million Americans vote early

These are essentially local elections, for which the polls try to find the particular feeling of each of the districts in which the votes are decided this Tuesday.

In that sense, those polls show that the Republicans, with just half of the Senate at this time, have slightly advanced in that chamber, and with just one more seat they could end up controlling that corporation.

We’re forecasting the race to control the Senate and House, as well as each party’s chance of winning the 36 governor seats up for election.

—FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight)

November 7, 2022

Also, while the odds of a Republican victory in both chambers have grown over the last month, Democrats still have a chance, particularly in the House.

In this sense, the FiveThirtyEight polling house, based on information from numerous models, explains that the Republican Party still does not have the majority in the Lower House that the polls predicted a few days ago.

However, what does seem certain in the polls is that the Democratic Party will lose representatives, something quite common in legislative elections.

In that direction, FiveThirtyEight points out that the Democrats’ advantage in the fight for control of the Senate is getting smaller, but they still have some chances of obtaining a majority, which would be essential for the Joe Biden Administration.

Joe Biden’s Democrats have a majority of only eight seats in the House of Representatives, but polls suggest that they are about to lose such a majority.

To this is added that President Biden arrives at this electoral appointment with a disapproval of his management of more than 50 percent, which could be punished at the polls this Tuesday.

Likewise, the polls, since mid-October, give the Democratic Party two senators less, with which that party would lose the current balance that is only decided in favor of the Democrats by the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



