Two Ukrainians detained at Chisinau airport for currency smuggling

CHISINAU, November 7 – RIA Novosti. An elderly couple from Ukraine was detained at the Chisinau International Airport in Chisinau while trying to illegally transport a large amount of money, the Moldovan Border Police told reporters on Monday.

“Spouses who arrived from Ukraine (74 and 67 years old respectively), who were heading for the Chisinau-Warsaw-Tel Aviv flight, declared 40 thousand dollars. However, an X-ray of the luggage revealed another 20 thousand dollars, 51 thousand hryvnias, 3,600 euros among the things. Undeclared financial resources were confiscated,” the department said.

It is reported that proceedings have been launched on this fact, the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Customs Service of Moldova.

According to the border police, the number of cases of detection of undeclared funds by the competent authorities at the Chisinau International Airport increased by 200% in January-October compared to the same period last year.