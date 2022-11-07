Macron urges Europe to continue meeting climate commitments

The French president has once again called for “energy sobriety”, the accelerated development of renewable energy and nuclear energy, as well as an early phase-out of coal.

Russia launched a military special operation in Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.