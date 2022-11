Macron urges Europe to continue meeting climate commitments

After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. At the same time, as Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. Commenting on the idea of ​​the West to limit prices for Russian energy resources, the President of the Russian Federation stated that Russia would not supply anything abroad if this contradicted its interests.