Macron urges Europe to continue meeting climate commitments

PARIS, November 7 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron told a climate conference in Egypt that Europe will not sacrifice its climate commitments because of an alleged “energy threat from Russia.”
After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. At the same time, as Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. Commenting on the idea of ​​the West to limit prices for Russian energy resources, the President of the Russian Federation stated that Russia would not supply anything abroad if this contradicted its interests.
“Climate cannot be the corrective variable for the war that Russia has launched on Ukrainian territory… We see many of our states suffering from the effects of climate change. In fact, we have only one obligation: to continue to act… We will not sacrifice our climate commitments because of the energy threat from Russia,” Macron said, speaking at a climate conference broadcast on social media by the Elysee Palace. The UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) kicked off on Sunday in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh with more than 120 heads of state attending.
The French president has once again called for “energy sobriety”, the accelerated development of renewable energy and nuclear energy, as well as an early phase-out of coal.
Russia launched a military special operation in Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

