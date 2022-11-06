Fire in a cafe leaves 15 dead in Kostroma, Russia | News
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
At least 15 people died and four others were injured and taken to a hospital after a fire on Saturday morning in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma, 330 kilometers from Moscow, local emergency sources reported.
CMIO.org in sequence:
Russia prevents attack on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant
A total of 250 people were evacuated due to the fire, which was extinguished and was probably caused by fireworks thrown into the cafe by a visitor, according to a preliminary investigation, local emergency services reported.
The fire covered an area of 3,500 square meters and the roof of the cafeteria collapsed during the fire control.
According to preliminary information, one of the visitors to the establishment may have used a flare gun during a dispute, which caused the fire.
As a result, five people died of intoxication and another ten were found under the rubble of the cafeteria whose roof collapsed due to the fire.
The authorities opened a criminal investigation into what happened and the police arrested a suspect.
Ikhtiyar Mirzoyev, a lawmaker in the regional parliament and owner of the cafe, promised help to those affected by the fire.
Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983
See this content by source
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report