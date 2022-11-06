Fire in a cafe leaves 15 dead in Kostroma, Russia | News

Report This Content

At least 15 people died and four others were injured and taken to a hospital after a fire on Saturday morning in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma, 330 kilometers from Moscow, local emergency sources reported.

A total of 250 people were evacuated due to the fire, which was extinguished and was probably caused by fireworks thrown into the cafe by a visitor, according to a preliminary investigation, local emergency services reported.

The fire covered an area of ​​3,500 square meters and the roof of the cafeteria collapsed during the fire control.

According to preliminary information, one of the visitors to the establishment may have used a flare gun during a dispute, which caused the fire.

As a result, five people died of intoxication and another ten were found under the rubble of the cafeteria whose roof collapsed due to the fire.

The authorities opened a criminal investigation into what happened and the police arrested a suspect.

Ikhtiyar Mirzoyev, a lawmaker in the regional parliament and owner of the cafe, promised help to those affected by the fire.

