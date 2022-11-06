Italy refuses entry to boat with almost 200 migrants | News

Report This Content

Italy announced that an NGO ship carrying 179 migrants will be turned away from local ports and redirected to international waters once minors and vulnerable people have disembarked.

Italy bans the presence of migrant rescue boats

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, newly installed Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi noted that the government had adopted a decree requiring the German-flagged ship Humanity 1, currently anchored off Sicily, to remain in Italian waters. only temporarily.

“That will only be for the time necessary to check if there are any emergencies on board, whether health-related or otherwise,” Piantedosi said.

The new government of Georgia Meloni toughened the anti-immigrant policy in Italy by putting into practice its containment plans after the Ministry of the Interior endorsed the prohibition of the entry of rescue boats for illegal aliens into its territorial waters. pic.twitter.com/qPv4GIsf49

— FLASH (@newflash2010)

October 28, 2022

The minister commented that children, pregnant women and people with health problems will be able to enter Italy.

Italy’s new government on Friday adopted a measure formalizing the closure of its ports to rescue ships run by humanitarian groups, as four boats carrying more than 1,000 migrants pressed to reach a safe port.

“We respect people and humanitarian demands, but after verification, those who are not in these conditions, according to the inquiries of the competent national bodies, will be invited to leave Italian territorial waters,” the minister said at a press conference. inland.

The French SOS Mediterranee, whose ship Ocean Viking has been sailing in the Mediterranean for 13 days with 234 people on board rescued at sea, has decided to ask Spain, Greece and France for help in the face of the illegal and inhumane blockade imposed on NGO ships by Italy, whose attitude is “morally shameful”.

The new Government of Italy, led by the ultra-conservative Giorgia Meloni, of the Brothers of Italy party, includes Matteo Salvini -the head of the League-, current vice president and minister of Infrastructures and who in 2018, when he was head of the Interior, imposed a ironclad policy of ports closed to NGO ships, now replicated again.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



