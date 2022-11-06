Russia calls the West’s position on Nazism hypocritical | News

World

Russia calls the West's position on Nazism hypocritical

Russia described as hypocritical the position of the countries of the European Union (EU) by rejecting the resolution promoted by Moscow – in the United Nations Organization (UN) – to condemn the glorification of Nazism and racism.

On her Telegram channel, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, highlighted that last year the EU countries abstained from voting on this resolution, as they usually do.

The only exception took place in 2011, with a split in the EU “when one part of the states voted against (they were the majority), while the other abstained”.

“The essence of it [resolución] it can only be questioned by the immoral,” the diplomat wrote.

On November 4, the third committee of the UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution on “combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to reinforcing contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and similar forms of intolerance”.

This resolution has been approved by the UN General Assembly every year since 2005, and this 2022, 106 countries voted in favor, including, as always, Israel.

However, this year the document was opposed not only by the US and Ukraine (as in recent years): among those who did not support the project were Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Italy, Georgia, the United States the Baltic and Hungary.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, among other things, to denazify paramilitary groups and the kyiv government, in addition to protecting the Russian-speaking population, victims of these groups.

