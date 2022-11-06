Supporters of the Shor party insist on a vote of no confidence in the President of Moldova

CHISINAU, November 6 – RIA Novosti. Supporters of the Shor party at a rally in Chisinau demanded a vote of no confidence in President Maia Sandu and the country’s government, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The Shor Party, an opposition party in Moldova, is holding another mass rally on Sunday against rising prices and the country’s leadership. Their way was blocked by a police cordon, which the protesters threw white chrysanthemums at. According to the organizers, more than 50 thousand people are participating in the action, the police assures that there are only 1,700 protesters.

“We, the protesters of November 6, ask for the last time a vote of no confidence in the president and government. We ask the police and law enforcement agencies to stop pressure. We ask for all civil rights that relate to holding meetings and freedom of expression,” a party representative said from the stage ” Shor” to Din Turcan.

The unanimously adopted resolution states that the ruling Action and Solidarity party threatens the country’s security, as the people of Moldova are already facing social and economic crises. Instead of helping citizens, the authorities are fighting criticism and “provoking the spread of hostilities to the country’s territory in order to write off all crises due to the war.”

An indefinite protest action of the Shor party, which the Communist Party has joined, has been taking place in Chisinau since September 18. The protesters are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives. In mid-October, the police and fighters of the special battalions Fulger (“Lightning”) and Scorpion (“Scorpion”) dispersed a peaceful demonstration, dismantled the opposition tent city, which was pitched in front of the parliament building.

Numerous polls show that about 60% of the country’s population doubts the ability of the ruling Action and Solidarity party to stay in power for another three years before the next parliamentary elections. Also, about 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policy of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of ​​changing the government.