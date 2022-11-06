Shor accused the Moldovan authorities of failing to respond to challenges

CHISINAU, November 6 – RIA Novosti. Ilan Shor, leader of the Shor Party, an opposition party in Moldova, accused the republic’s leadership of failing to respond to economic challenges, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The Shor party is holding another mass protest rally on Sunday against rising prices and the country’s leadership. Their way was blocked by a police cordon, which the protesters threw white chrysanthemums at. According to the organizers, more than 50 thousand people participate in the action.

17:18 Supporters of the Shor party insist on a vote of no confidence in the President of Moldova

“The protests are against rising prices, against high inflation and the arbitrariness of the authorities, who are unable to cope with the crisis. Today, food for police dogs costs more than the established pension for the elderly. The country’s leadership cannot cope with the challenges, it has brought the situation to an economic and energy crisis . This government must resign,” Shor said at the rally during a video connection.

An indefinite protest action of the Shor party, which the Communist Party has joined, has been taking place in Chisinau since September 18. The protesters are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives. In mid-October, the police and fighters of the special battalions Fulger (“Lightning”) and Scorpion (“Scorpion”) dispersed a peaceful demonstration, dismantled the opposition tent city, which was pitched in front of the parliament building.

Numerous polls show that about 60% of the country’s population doubts the ability of the ruling Action and Solidarity party to stay in power for another three years before the next parliamentary elections. Also, about 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policy of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of ​​changing the government.