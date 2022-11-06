Urge to work together against global climate crisis | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean, Nasser Kamel called this Saturday for humanity to work together against the global climate crisis.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Spain is the country in Europe with the most deaths from heat waves

Referring to the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), Kamel stressed the importance of using it to reach concrete measures.

According to the official, this conclave that will begin this Sunday in Sharm El Sheikh, a city in Egypt, takes place at a critical moment where the cooperation of all is more relevant than ever to save the planet before there is no turning back.

Kamel recalled that several experts have detailed the dissimilar effects of climate change on all spheres of life, the increase in the intensity and quantity of meteorological phenomena such as floods, hurricanes and droughts.

This Friday, Turkiye’s Minister of Commerce, Mehmet Muş, also spoke, highlighting the need to achieve food security, energy reforms, improve supply chains and work towards sustainable agriculture.

A figure of more than 40,000 delegates from 190 countries from different international organizations, non-governmental organizations, among other entities.

It is expected that between Monday and Tuesday at least 100 heads of government or state will intervene in COP27 to propose actions against climate change.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report