The United States announced pressure on Central Asia due to the situation in Ukraine

ASHGABAT, November 6 – RIA Novosti. The people of Central Asia are under more and more pressure over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Donald Lu, US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, told a briefing in Ashgabat on Sunday. The audio recording of the briefing was at the disposal of the correspondent of RIA Novosti.
Answering a question about how the United States assesses Russia’s attempts to increase its influence in Central Asia, the diplomat noted that the United States wants Central Asia to have positive and constructive relations with Russia, because there is a long history of relations between the peoples of this region and Russia.
“But I also know that the people of this region are under more and more pressure during this conflict between Russia and Ukraine. And I think it is very important for the partners of the Central Asian countries, not only the United States, but also partners around the world, stand up for and support the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the countries of Central Asia,” said Donald Lu.
Tashkent called on the Turkic countries to jointly overcome global threats

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

