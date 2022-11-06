MOSCOW, November 6 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Aleksey Makeev, angered the readers of the Spiegel newspaper by demanding that Leopard tanks be provided.

In an interview with the publication, the diplomat said that Kyiv sees “reason for hope” that Berlin will transfer the necessary weapons to it.

“We need these battle tanks,” Makeev said.

He also called for Russians to be banned from entering Germany.

Readers were outraged by the repeated demands of the Ukrainian side.

“With this ambassador, the whole circus will start again? Incredible,” wrote Werner.

Ennamron stated that Makeev has already proven that he can only copy.

“This Miller II is already annoying to many,” he added.

“Under no circumstances should we comply with these requirements. Germany helps as and where it can, there are no plausible grounds for accusations and insinuations. Basta,” commented Berlinerin21.

“Again, ‘I want tanks, and Germany should’! No, we don’t have to!” another user said.

Florian became indignant that the ambassador was trying to dictate to Germany how to behave.

“And vice versa, there is a reflex cry of indignation when Ukraine is” told “something that it can do,” he added.

Wiso said that the demands of the Kyiv authorities speak of a desire for new victims, and not a solution to the conflict.

“Moscow has been ready for negotiations for a long time, I read and hear this very often (!), but Kyiv does not want this. They need endless money, and no one controls where they go. There is a bottomless pit,” commented another reader.

The Kyiv regime expects to receive German Leopard 2 tanks, but Berlin is in no hurry to share them. At the same time, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, but would not take any steps without the consent of NATO allies. As Bloomberg wrote, Western countries have come to an unspoken agreement not to supply tanks to the Kyiv authorities, so Germany does not want to be here first and give rise to accusations of escalation.