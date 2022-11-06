US offers Turkmenistan assistance in organizing gas supplies to Europe

“Early in my career, I had the opportunity to be charge d’affaires at our embassy in Baku. And we — The Azerbaijani side, the EU, the US and Turkmenistan have been talking about this, about the possibility of supplying Turkmen gas to Europe, more than 20 years ago,” the diplomat said.

In his opinion, “now is a very interesting moment, since gas prices are very high, and it would be good for the Turkmen government to think about this project.”

Lu stressed that it is beneficial for Ashgabat to have opportunities to export gas to different countries. According to him, this will provide the country not only with the highest prices for energy resources, but also with reliable supplies. Summing up, the assistant secretary of state noted that the United States would not buy Turkmen gas because of the excess of its own, but Washington is ready to help implement plans to export blue fuel to Europe.