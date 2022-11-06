World

Media: the West is discussing possible peace conditions between Russia and Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 6 – RIA Novosti. Western countries are privately discussing possible peace terms between Russia and Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.
Earlier, the Washington Post, citing people familiar with the discussions, reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is privately asking the Ukrainian leadership to show openness to negotiations with Russia.
While, according to diplomats, in private Western capitals are discussing possible peace conditions, publicly almost all leaders and high-ranking officials avoid statements that could put Ukraine in the framework.
Europe is also worried about any action that can be seen as “independent diplomatic efforts towards Russia.” Western governments may be split over Ukraine, officials say, but their leaders are delaying consideration of issues that could lead to divisions.
Diplomats also clarify that Washington and its allies do not see much prospect of ending the conflict in Ukraine on the basis of negotiations in the near future.
Britain admits Europe and the US are guilty of unleashing the Ukrainian crisis

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

