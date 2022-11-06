World

Tanzania plane crash death toll rises to 19

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, November 6 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from a passenger plane crash in Tanzania has risen to 19, according to local newspaper Citizen.
The airline previously said three people had died and at least 26 were injured.
Nineteen people were killed when a Precision Air plane crashed into Lake Victoria early Sunday morning, November 6, as the plane was preparing to land at Bukoba Airport.
Among the dead are reported to be crew members and passengers.
According to Citizen, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliva confirmed the death toll when he arrived at the scene.
A plane flying from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba crashed into Lake Victoria, and a rescue team was sent to the scene. The crash was caused by bad weather.
12:35

There were more than 50 people on board the plane that crashed in Tanzania, media reported.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Report 7 dead after crashing a helicopter in Italy | News

8 mins ago

Zelensky’s office called the situation with electricity in Kyiv difficult

27 mins ago

Media: American researchers accused Russia of interfering in the elections

44 mins ago

Plane with more than 50 occupants crashes into a lake in Tanzania | News

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.