Tanzania plane crash death toll rises to 19

MOSCOW, November 6 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from a passenger plane crash in Tanzania has risen to 19, according to local newspaper Citizen.

The airline previously said three people had died and at least 26 were injured.

Nineteen people were killed when a Precision Air plane crashed into Lake Victoria early Sunday morning, November 6, as the plane was preparing to land at Bukoba Airport.

Among the dead are reported to be crew members and passengers.

According to Citizen, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliva confirmed the death toll when he arrived at the scene.

A plane flying from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba crashed into Lake Victoria, and a rescue team was sent to the scene. The crash was caused by bad weather.