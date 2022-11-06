Report 7 dead after crashing a helicopter in Italy | News

World

Report 7 dead after crashing a helicopter in Italy

Italian authorities reported this Saturday that at least seven people died when a helicopter crashed in the city of Foggia, located in the Apulia region (east).

The region’s vice president, Raffaele Piemontese, explained that the helicopter lost communication with the control tower and disappeared from radar in the Apricena area, after taking off from the city of San Nicola di Tremiti.

Preliminary reports stated that four members of a family of Slovenian tourists were traveling in the helicopter, including a minor under 13 years of age, as well as two pilots and a doctor.

FLASH | E’ stato ritrovato tra San Severo ed Apricena l’elicottero disperso da questa mattina. The vice-president of the Puglia Region Raffaele Piemontese noted it. Le sette persone aboard sarebbero tutte decedute. The area of ​​the ritrovamento è Castelpagano di Apricena #ANSA

— Agenzia ANSA (@Agenzia_Ansa)
November 5, 2022

Piemontese reported that the remains of the damaged helicopter, model A109, were found in the town of Castelpagano di Apricena, located between the municipalities of San Severo and Apricena, in the province of Foggia.

For its part, the National Flight Safety Agency of the European nation assured that they are investigating the causes of the event.

The helicopter usually covered the route between the city of Foggia and the Tremiti Islands archipelago, but lost contact with the base at 10:20 local time (08:00 GMT), the last communication being when it was flying over the San Severo area.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

