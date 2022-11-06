Zelensky’s office called the situation with electricity in Kyiv difficult

Earlier, the New York Times, citing Roman Tkachuk, director of the municipal security department of the Kyiv city administration, reported that the Kyiv authorities began planning a complete evacuation of city residents in the event of a total power outage. Later, he clarified that at the moment there are no reasons to talk about evacuation from Kyiv, the situation is under control. Dmitry Sakharuk, executive director of the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK, said that the issue of partial evacuation from Kyiv could arise in the event of frost and the inability to promptly restore power supply.