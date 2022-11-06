World
Zelensky’s office called the situation with electricity in Kyiv difficult
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, November 6 – RIA Novosti. The situation with the provision of electricity in Kyiv is difficult, said the deputy head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
Earlier, the New York Times, citing Roman Tkachuk, director of the municipal security department of the Kyiv city administration, reported that the Kyiv authorities began planning a complete evacuation of city residents in the event of a total power outage. Later, he clarified that at the moment there are no reasons to talk about evacuation from Kyiv, the situation is under control. Dmitry Sakharuk, executive director of the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK, said that the issue of partial evacuation from Kyiv could arise in the event of frost and the inability to promptly restore power supply.
16:06
The Ukrainian energy holding did not rule out a blackout in Kyiv and the region
“Kyiv. Today, the situation with the provision of electricity to consumers in the capital is difficult. Perhaps every resident of Kiev feels it now. But, most importantly, temporary shutdowns help power engineers stabilize the energy system. controlled,” Tymoshenko wrote in his Telegram channel.
On Saturday, NPC Ukrenergo reported that Kyiv and seven regions of Ukraine were forced to switch from hourly to emergency shutdowns due to large volumes of electricity consumption.
10:14Special military operation in Ukraine
Power outage schedules introduced in seven regions of Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report