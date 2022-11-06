Media: American researchers accused Russia of interfering in the elections

WASHINGTON, November 6 – RIA Novosti. American digital security experts and researchers have announced alleged Russian attempts to interfere in the midterm elections to the US Congress, which will be held in the country on November 8, 2022, writes the New York Times.

“Researchers have identified a series of Russian information operations to influence the US elections and to possibly weaken support for Ukraine,” the publication says.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the current information operations by the Russian Federation, carried out in social networks, are “significantly less” compared to the 2016 US presidential election, although they continue to influence “impressive users”.

“The goal is, as before, to stir up anger among conservative voters and undermine confidence in the American electoral system,” the newspaper writes.

It is also indicated that the new goal of the Russian information campaign in the United States allegedly became American support for Ukraine, which the Russian Federation is trying to weaken through its influence on the country’s population in online platforms.

Russia has repeatedly refuted accusations of US interference in the past, including in US elections. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called them “absolutely unfounded.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking about alleged Russian interference in elections in different countries, stated that there were no facts confirming this.