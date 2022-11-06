Plane with more than 50 occupants crashes into a lake in Tanzania | News

World

Plane with more than 50 occupants crashes into a lake in Tanzania

A passenger plane, with more than 50 occupants, crashed this Sunday in Lake Victoria, in Tanzania, due to adverse weather conditions, authorities reported.

The local airline PrecisionAir noted on the Twitter social network that flight PW 494 that departed from the city of Dar es-Salaam to the Bukoba airport, which borders Lake Victoria, was involved in an accident when trying to land.

He added that a rescue team was mobilized to the site of the mishap and that more information will be provided in the next few hours.

Preliminary data indicates that 49 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft, of which 26 have already been rescued.

Kagera District Police Director William Mwampaghale told reporters that “there was an accident with a PrecisionAir company passenger plane that (…) crashed into the water about 100 meters from the airport.”

The police official mentioned that many passengers had already been rescued alive.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

