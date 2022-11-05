World

In the United States, they wanted to take away Wrangel Island from Russia

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. The United States must take Wrangel Island from Russia, writes Thomas Dance in an article for The Wall Street Journal.
The island, eight time zones east of Moscow and home to some of Earth’s greatest natural wonders, belongs to the US. Russia has held US territory since 1924.
The journalist believes that a Russian military base is located on the island, which may pose a threat to “American sovereignty.”
“Thirty years ago, current President Joe Biden presided over a Senate Foreign Relations Committee debate during which Alaska Senator Frank Murkausky said voting in favor of the 1991 U.S.-Russia Boundary Treaty would in no way affect potential future U.S. claims to the islands. “, added the author.
Wrangel Island is named after the 19th century Russian navigator and statesman Ferdinand Petrovich Wrangel. In 1924, the Soviet gunboat “Red October” arrived there, which raised a red flag over the island. In 1926, the first Soviet settlement was founded on the island, and sovereignty over this territory was secured by a resolution of the USSR government.
Now Wrangel Island is part of the reserve of the same name and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
