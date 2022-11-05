The Ambassador of Ukraine said about the grounds to hope for the supply of tanks from Germany

BERLIN, November 5 – RIA Novosti. The new Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Aleksey Makeev, said that Ukraine has reason to hope that Berlin will transfer the Leopard 2 tanks requested by the Ukrainian side to Kyiv.

Makeev noted in an interview with the newspapers of the Funke media group that Ukraine needs such weapons as Leopard tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Fuchs and Dingo armored personnel carriers.

“We have reason to hope that a decision will be made to supply Leopard 2s from Germany directly to Ukraine. We need these tanks,” Makeev said.

Referring to the destroyed energy facilities in Ukraine, the ambassador noted that the Ukrainian side “compiled lists and shared them with the Germans.” “Most of all, we need generators and transformers. The first deliveries are already being made,” the diplomat said.

Makeev also called on the German government to ban Russians from entering the country, arguing that Russians who come to Germany “do not do it as a sign of protest against the war.” According to the ambassador, this is a “serious security threat.”

The former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, had previously proposed creating a “tank alliance”, the purpose of which would be to transfer hundreds of German Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in response, spoke about the refusal of the German authorities to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, explaining it by the need to “avoid unilateral action.”

Ukraine has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the German authorities. In June, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, stated that Ukraine had not yet seen the 5,000 helmets promised by Germany. And subsequently, the dismissed ambassador Melnyk even posted on social networks a photograph of a snail with a cartridge glued to the shell, the image was accompanied by the inscription “German weapons for Ukraine are on their way.”

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.