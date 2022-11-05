MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. The deficit of the state budget of Ukraine for 2023 is almost half of the planned expenditures, the government plans to cover the “hole” by attracting external funds, reports the 5.ua TV channel, owned by ex-president Petro Poroshenko.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted the state budget for next year with a deficit of 1 trillion 296 million hryvnia (38 billion US dollars).

Yesterday, 18:38Special military operation in Ukraine The Pentagon announced the composition of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine

“The day before, the deputies adopted an estimate for 2023. The budget of the warring country was also called the” budget of victory “. The absolute priority of the financial document is security and defense, half of the budget was allocated to it. The other half, to the rest … And its government plans to close it at the expense of international partners Because there is a huge hole in the estimate for 1.3 trillion hryvnias (38 billion US dollars – ed.): exactly half of the total budget,” the channel said.

At the same time, as reported, the revenue side of the budget is estimated at 1 trillion 329 million hryvnias (34 billion US dollars), expenditures are planned at 2.580 trillion hryvnias (72 billion US dollars). At the same time, 1.141 trillion hryvnias ($31.6 billion) were pledged for the country’s security and defense, an unprecedented record figure of 18% of GDP, “this is almost half of the entire budget,” the TV channel said.

Parliament left the minimum wage at 6,700 hryvnia ($186), and the living wage remained unchanged at 2,589 hryvnia ($72). “These are not the means that can provide a working person with everything necessary. Purchasing power will be reduced,” said Mikhail Tsymbalyuk, a member of the Rada from the Batkivshchyna party, in a video published by the TV channel.

In turn, Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that “wages will not increase by 30%,” while the inflation rate is set at 28%.