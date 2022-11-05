Putin approved instructions on the spatial data portal of the CIS countries

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved instructions to create a portal of spatial data of the CIS member states, according to the Kremlin website.

“The President approved a list of instructions on the creation of a portal of spatial data of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States,” the message says.

14:46 The Council of Commanders of the Border Troops discussed the situation on the external borders of the CIS

It is noted that the government needs to ensure the development of a program in the field of geodesy, cartography, spatial data, geoinformation technologies, remote sensing of the Earth, cadastral registration and registration of rights to real estate.

It is also reported that the government should ensure the use of the federal state information system “Unified Digital Platform” National System of Spatial Data “and approve the plan and schedule of activities to create a portal of spatial data.

It is added that the Roskadastr company, as part of its international activities, is authorized to carry out work related to the creation of the portal.

The Ministry of Finance of Russia was instructed to provide funding for the creation of a spatial data portal in 2023-2025.

Rosreestr, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, to ensure: a) coordination with the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States of the program and schedule provided for in subparagraphs “a” and “c” of paragraph 1 of this list of instructions, as well as resolving issues related to the use of the Internet portal of the Commonwealth of Independent States (e-cis.info) to create a portal of spatial data b) exchange of geospatial information within the framework of the Agreement on Cooperation between the Member States of the Commonwealth in the field of geodesy, cartography, cadastre and remote sensing of the Earth dated October 9, 1992 in compliance with the requirements legislation of the Russian Federation on state secrets.