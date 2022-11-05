MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. The European Union could face a major crisis this winter that will be very difficult to find a way out of, Columbia University history professor Adam Tooze said in an article for Foreign Policy.

“The sobering truth is that the future of Europe is at the mercy of the weather. It seems absurd, but whether the winter is warm or cold will determine whether Europe will be able to survive the next six months without serious economic, political and social upheavals,” he said. he.

According to the author, Europe found itself in this position because of the Ukrainian crisis, which deprived it of about a third of its gas coming from Russia.

“Since the resumption of Russian supplies is not expected, the prospects are very gloomy – unless the weather continues to be warm,” Tuz mocked.

He recalled that many European countries depended on Russian gas, which was based on industry, electricity, as well as home heating and households.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, but this led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food, primarily in Europe and the United States. As President Vladimir Putin has pointed out, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, but the sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the entire global economy. Nevertheless, according to the head of state, it was not possible to undermine the financial stability of Russia, and Europe itself has reached a sanctions impasse.