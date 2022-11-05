Anti-Nazi resolution marred by politicization, MFA says

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. The adoption at the UN of a draft resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism this year was overshadowed by the politicization of this issue and attempts to settle scores with Russia against the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

On Friday, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution “Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.” It is voted on annually. As Zakharova noted, this year 105 countries voted for the document, 52 delegations opposed, 15 countries abstained. Earlier it was reported that the countries that voted against argued their position mainly by the fact that Russia allegedly exploits the topic of combating neo-Nazism in order to conduct a special operation in Ukraine.

“This year, the adoption of this important document was overshadowed by attempts to overtly politicize and settle scores with Russia on the part of Western countries against the backdrop of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis,” Zakharova said in her comment posted on the website of the Russian ministry.

According to her, the “collective West” this time abandoned the latest attempts to cover up its refusal to support the resolution with ridiculous excuses for freedom of assembly and speech and opposed international efforts to combat aggressive manifestations of racism and xenophobia.

Zakharova also stressed that Western countries tried to thwart the adoption of the resolution by resorting to procedural manipulations, proving once again “their bias and unwillingness to engage in an honest and constructive dialogue.”

“Nevertheless, the results of the vote clearly demonstrated the continued support of the international community for the traditional Russian initiative presented annually to the UN General Assembly. We are convinced that the adoption of this thematic resolution will make a significant contribution to the eradication of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance,” concluded the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.