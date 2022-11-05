Germany called for negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible

BERLIN, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Armed conflict never ends on the battlefield, it always ends at the negotiating table, Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (Christian Democratic Union) said at a CDU party conference near Leipzig, noting that the sooner the conflict in Ukraine ends, the better.

According to Kretschmer, it is important that discussion between the parties to the conflict is possible, there must be conditions for discussing various positions “openly and honestly with each other.”

“War never ends on the battlefield, it always ends at the negotiating table,” German news agency dpa quoted Kretschmer as saying. The Saxon leader declared that the sooner the weapons were silenced, the better.

At the same time, he added that even after the end of the conflict, Russia will remain a neighbor of the European Union. “We will have to talk to each other again, trade with each other,” the politician specified.

At the same time, Kretschmer condemned the Russian special operation, noting that, in his opinion, there are no reasons that would justify its launch.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass. The ultimate goal of the operation, according to the supreme commander, is “the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia itself.”