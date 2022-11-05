More than 30 million Americans vote early | News

Report This Content

More than 30 million Americans have cast their early vote in the midterm elections in the United States (USA), local media reported this Friday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Committee Investigating Assault on Capitol Hill Summons Trump to Testify

According to data offered, until this Thursday in Texas they had cast more than four million votes, while both California and Florida exceed three million.

Until then, Florida was led by Republicans with about 44 percent of the votes cast, while California was led by Democrats with just over 50 percent of the vote.

��Early voting totals through 11/2:

Georgia: 2,092,284

Arizona: 1,175,898

Florida: 3,581,580

Texas: 4,190,997

Iowa: 250,126

United States: 31,988,292

Easy to vote and hard to cheat is the way forward.

— Honest Elections Project (@honeselections)

November 3, 2022

These same data expressed that at the national level, early voting is led by Democrats with 44.1 percent, while conservatives have 33.6 percent.

Next Tuesday, November 8, these elections will define who will occupy the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 in the Senate, as well as the governors of 36 states and the mayors of 34 of the 100 most important cities of the northern nation. .

The Republicans need to win 22 of the total seats in dispute to control the Senate, in order to gain control of 51 of the 100 seats in the upper house.

Democrats, for their part, need 50 seats to control the Senate, as Vice President Kamala Harris’s vote favors them in the event of a tie. But even so, specialized media forecasts suggest that the Blues have control of 12 seats, but need 14 more to secure a majority.

In the case of the House of Representatives, both Democrats and Republicans need to win 218 of the 435 seats available.

In this case, the reds are also the favorites to win the majority as they have a marked favoritism in at least 212 seats, against 205 for the Democrats.

The so-called pendulum or hinge states in these elections are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and Ohio, where these mid-term elections are expected to be defined in the event of a closed difference.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



