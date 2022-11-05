US Ambassador to the UN to discuss aid to Kyiv in Albania and Poland

UN, November 5 – RIA Novosti. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield will visit Albania and Poland on November 6-9 to discuss support provided by the countries to Kyiv, the US mission to the UN reports.

“US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Albania and Poland from November 6 to 9,” it was reported.

It is noted that the permanent representative will declare “the unwavering support” that the United States intends to provide to these two countries in the context of the crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

Thomas-Greenfield, during meetings with representatives of the governments of Albania and Poland, will discuss how to advance cooperation with the United States in such areas as strengthening energy and food security, strengthening the transatlantic alliance. According to the Permanent Mission, Thomas-Greenfield also plans to discuss cooperation with representatives of Albania and Poland in the matter of “bringing Russia to account.”

Albania is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of the country.

“In Poland … Thomas-Greenfield will meet with officials and humanitarian partners and get acquainted with the progress of UN humanitarian operations providing assistance to more than 1.4 million refugees from Ukraine,” the statement said.