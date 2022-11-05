World
Vandals painted a monument to Soviet soldiers in the Moldavian city of Unity
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
CHISINAU, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Vandals in the north of Moldova in the city of Unity painted a swastika on the monument “Grieving Mother” with paint, said Alexei Petrovich, head of the coordinating council of Russian compatriots “Victory”.
“The monuments to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War continue to be desecrated in Moldovan cities. This is how the “Grieving Mother” monument in the city of Edinet looks today,” Petrovich wrote on the Telegram channel and accompanied the post with photographs, which show that the pedestal of the monument and the steles around are painted with a swastika.
He noted that he was waiting for “tough and decisive measures from the police.”
“We saw how the police fight with the St. George ribbon, they saw how they disperse grandmothers at a protest, too. Petrovich added.
Earlier, the Russian Embassy has repeatedly expressed concern about acts of vandalism associated with the desecration or destruction of monuments to Soviet soldiers in Moldova.
This information is published for informational purposes only and is intended to condemn Nazism in all its forms and manifestations.
November 2, 10:58 Special military operation in Ukraine
Vandals in Odessa desecrated the monument to Catherine II
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report