What measures should be taken in response to a tsunami warning? | News

Tsunamis are a sequence of waves produced by earthquakes on the seabed or by submarine landslides, eruptions of submerged volcanoes or by the impact of meteorites.

The origin of the word is Japanese and means “port wave” divided into “tsu” (port) and “nami” (ol). It occurs when there is a dislocation of a large portion of the seabed that disturbs the sea surface, causing the displacement of water several meters above its equilibrium position.

When they reach shorelines, they can cause flash flooding or a retreat of the sea followed by flooding. The tide rises rapidly as if it were a wall of water that rushes over the coasts, and can reach several kilometers inland.

They are usually classified as tsunamis of local, regional, distant or transoceanic origin. They can reach up to 30 meters in height, as occurred in Sumatra (2004) and in Japan (2011).

Tsunamis constitute a threat to life and infrastructure and property. In their wake, they devastate rocks, boats and debris and move everything inland at great speed.

The region of the Ring of Fire of the Pacific Ocean, or the sinking or subduction zones of the edges of the tectonic plates, are prone spaces for this phenomenon.

On this World Tsunami Awareness Day and so that you are prepared for the impact of a possible phenomenon of this type, we share with you some measures that you must take when an alert is issued.

1- Stay away from low-lying and dangerous coastal areas

Although not all earthquakes generate tsunamis, if you receive a tsunami warning or if you feel a strong earthquake, the earthquake itself is a warning. Stay away from beaches and low-lying coastal areas.

2 – Stay away from dangerous areas during the alert

If you are near rivers or streams, river deltas, or sand flats, you should look for the top of a hill or a building at its highest point.

3- Beware of changes in sea level

Whether it suddenly increases or decreases, be careful. If the seabed is exposed, it is clear that the impact of a tsunami is imminent.

4- Never go to the beach to observe a tsunami

This action is dangerous and you may lose your life. The tsunami begins to flood everything at high speed, moving faster than a person can run. Don’t use a car either. Get out of the car and try to get to safety.

5 – In the open sea, tsunami waves do not usually destroy boats

If you are sailing on a boat and you perceive a strong earthquake or you are notified of a tsunami alert, do not return to port. Although they sometimes do not create a flood hazard, tsunami waves strengthen at the entrance to ports and ships in a port burst into each other.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



