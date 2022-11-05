North Korea launches missiles into the sea before US and Seoul maneuvers | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the Yellow Sea on Saturday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

North Korea fires ballistic missiles into the sea again

The new North Korean test firings come as the US and South Korean militaries wrapped up a series of joint exercises by their respective air forces, which has been condemned by the Pyongyang government.

The JCS said it detected the launches from Tongrim county, North Pyongan province, between 11:32 a.m. and 11:59 a.m., adding that the missiles flew about 130 kilometers, at a maximum altitude of 20 kilometers, with a maximum speed of of Mach 5.

North Korea launches two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea: North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, according to South Korean military, as South Korean forces wrapped up nearly two weeks of exercises aimed at deterring pic.twitter.com/1L7Sq6ysha

—Daily Updates (@DailyUpdates_2)

November 5, 2022

These new launches join the six missiles launched on Thursday, including at least one intercontinental missile, a day after the launches of at least 25 other missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, of which one flew over the maritime demarcation line between the two Koreas for the first time since the war.

This Friday, North Korea had demanded both the United States and South Korea to end their military exercises, which it considers provocative.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry said its actions were an appropriate response to the exercises, which it called a display of US “military confrontation hysteria.”

Pyongyang will respond with the “strongest reaction” to any attempt by “hostile forces” to violate its sovereignty or security interests, it added.

Seoul, meanwhile, deployed several fighter jets in response to the flight of some 180 North Korean planes near the borders between the two countries, that same day.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report