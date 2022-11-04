South Korea reports suspected failure of North Korean missile | News

Report This Content

North Korea would have launched three ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan on Thursday, including one with an intercontinental range that allegedly failed, South Korean military sources reported.

North and South Korea exchange artillery fire

According to the South Korean military, the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Sunan area of ​​Pyongyang and flew some 760 kilometers with an altitude of 1,920 kilometers at a maximum speed of Mach 15, until it failed to separate from the second stage of flight.

“Our military has strengthened vigilance while maintaining the readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States,” a spokesman for the South Korean General Staff told the official Yonhap news agency.

Just a day after launching nearly two dozen missiles North Korea fired off more….one of which officials said appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile. pic.twitter.com/QsxkH2PKLW

— June Bull (@PBoro1118)

November 3, 2022

If the information is confirmed, this would be the seventh launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles from the north, and the first since May, the report states.

The other two missiles launched on Thursday were fired from North Korea’s South Pyongan province, traveled 330 kilometers at a maximum altitude of around 70 kilometers and a maximum speed of Mach 5, the reference source added.

Summary: We are going to do military exercises next to North Korea, North Korea launches missiles in response, South Korea condemns it. Conclusion; STOP SHAKING THE HORNET’S HILL USA, first Ukraine, then Taiwan, now Korea, on top of that Kosobo too, PLEASE.

— Silvery Z (@SilveryZhaff)

November 3, 2022

Pyongyang’s maneuvers triggered the activation of Japan’s Nationwide Instant Alert System (J-Alert).

The governments of the Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures decreed the alarm and ordered their citizens to look for safe places to take shelter, without any reported consequences.

Numerous international media outlets reiterate that the day before North Korea launched at least 23 missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, accompanied by a hundred artillery rounds, and in response Seoul launched three precision air-to-ground missiles into the high seas.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

