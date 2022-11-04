Vehicle attack in Kabul leaves eight injured | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least eight people were injured this Wednesday during a bomb attack in northwest Kabul, Afghanistan, which targeted government officials, international media indicate.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Afghan mosque attack leaves at least four dead

The explosion occurred in the Kart-e-mamoreen area after the detonation of an explosive against the transport in which several officials of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development were traveling.

As a result of the incident, eight people were injured and taken to the nearest hospital, Kabul security department spokesman Khalid Zadran told the media.

Afghanistan: reports of a new explosion in Kabul that targeted a transport vehicle carrying employees of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development. There are 8 injured.

— The Voice of the Exploited (@ExplotadoDel)

November 3, 2022

So far no organization has claimed responsibility for the attack, while the security forces investigate the events.

“I was near the area when a very loud explosion was heard, many people were injured in the explosion, which occurred next to a bus,” said a local resident who was near the scene.

Analysts recall that before the Taliban came to power, the Afghan government blamed them for similar attacks as Islamic fundamentalists and they flatly denied it, while similar actions with numerous victims continue to take place.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report