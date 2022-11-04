World

Vehicle attack in Kabul leaves eight injured | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






At least eight people were injured this Wednesday during a bomb attack in northwest Kabul, Afghanistan, which targeted government officials, international media indicate.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Afghan mosque attack leaves at least four dead

The explosion occurred in the Kart-e-mamoreen area after the detonation of an explosive against the transport in which several officials of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development were traveling.

As a result of the incident, eight people were injured and taken to the nearest hospital, Kabul security department spokesman Khalid Zadran told the media.

Afghanistan: reports of a new explosion in Kabul that targeted a transport vehicle carrying employees of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development. There are 8 injured.

— The Voice of the Exploited (@ExplotadoDel)
November 3, 2022

So far no organization has claimed responsibility for the attack, while the security forces investigate the events.

“I was near the area when a very loud explosion was heard, many people were injured in the explosion, which occurred next to a bus,” said a local resident who was near the scene.

Analysts recall that before the Taliban came to power, the Afghan government blamed them for similar attacks as Islamic fundamentalists and they flatly denied it, while similar actions with numerous victims continue to take place.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Türkiye confirms departure of six ships with grains from Ukraine | News

1 hour ago

Lukashenka called BelNPP a gift for the country

3 hours ago

Russia and Ukraine exchange 107 prisoners | News

3 hours ago

Chinese Defense Ministry spoke about new challenges for the Asia-Pacific region

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.