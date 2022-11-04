Türkiye confirms departure of six ships with grains from Ukraine | News

The Defense Minister of Türkiye confirmed this Thursday the departure of several ships loaded with grains from Ukrainian ports when the corridor that had been agreed between Russia and Ukraine was restarted last July.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Türkiye opens Ukrainian grain export center

According to Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, he confirmed to Turkish media that at least six ships set sail from Ukraine, a day after Russia announced that it had received sufficient guarantees that kyiv would not use the sea corridor to launch attacks.

The Turkish minister commented that the ships will sail through the Black Sea, which has already allowed the export of 9.7 million tons of grain and other Ukrainian agricultural products.

Upon confirming the departure of the group of ships loaded with grain from Ukrainian ports, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, thanked the United Nations and Türkiye for their role in reactivating the grain export agreement from Ukraine by the Black Sea.

“Food should never be used as a weapon of war. Cereal exports are crucial to address the global food crisis exacerbated by Russia,” Borrell said in a message on Twitter.

EU is grateful for role of @A and Türkiye in Russia’s decision to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Food should never be used as a weapon of war.

Grain export is crucial to address global food crisis exacerbated by Russia.

Calling on all parties to renew Initiative.

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF)

November 3, 2022

Russia announced on Wednesday the reactivation of the grain export agreement from Ukraine, after it was suspended last Saturday alleging that kyiv had launched an attack on its ships in Crimea.

To return to the agreement, Moscow announced that it has received guarantees through the UN and Turkey that kyiv will not use the grain export corridor for military purposes.

The agreement mediated by the United Nations and Türkiye allows food exports from Ukraine to the rest of the world to resume despite the war.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



