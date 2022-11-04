Lukashenka called BelNPP a gift for the country

MINSK, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The Belarusian nuclear power plant turned out to be a gift and a salvation for the country, President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

On November 4, the head of the Belarusian state took part in the ceremony of the official launch of the production of animal feed and amino acids at the facilities of the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation in the Minsk region. After the ceremony, the President talked to the employees of the enterprises.

“Why were we forced to close this station? Now you understand that the nuclear power plant is a gift from Belarus? This is a salvation, because today the West saves electricity as much as they can,” his website quotes the Belarusian leader.

Lukashenko recalled the events of 2020, when opponents called for the closure of the Belarusian nuclear power plant. “We played in favor of the West,” the president explained, drawing attention to the fact that today Poland plans to build several nuclear power plants.

“A nuclear power plant is cheap electricity. We are now not only converting transport to electricity, we are building residential buildings today, where everything will be on electricity. There can be no economy without electricity. If we followed these calls, you know where we would be were today?” – the Belarusian leader asked a rhetorical question.